A jury found Chase Clower guilty Dec. 7, of aggravated assault, evading arrest with vehicle causing serious bodily Injury, and endangering a child.
The cases were tried in the Navarro County Court at Law by District Attorney Will Thompson, ADA Thomas Headen and ADA Aaron Lilly.
Clower was also charged with aggravated robbery, for which the jury found him not guilty.
According to District Attorney Will Thompson, in May 2021, Clower was involved in a domestic dispute which prompted a neighbor to call police. When Clower was located by NCSO Deputy Rick Jamison he fled at speeds exceeding 110 miles per hour with his girlfriend and infant son in the car. During the pursuit on FM 1393, FM 2859, and FM 637 Clower called 911 and threatened to kill everyone in the car if the police did not stop following him. After turning onto US 287 in Eureka, Clower collided with an oncoming vehicle causing extensive damage to both vehicles and serious injuries to the driver of the oncoming vehicle.
The subsequent investigation was led by the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from DPS and the Corsicana Police Department. Medical personnel from Corsicana Fire Department and numerous local volunteer fire departments also assisted.
The infant suffered no injury in the collision.
Evidence was presented that Clower was exposed to domestic violence and substance abuse in his childhood. On December 8 the jury assessed Clower’s punishment at 20 years confinement for the aggravated assault, 10 years for the evading arrest with vehicle and 10 years for the endangering a child.
The three sentences will run concurrently and Clower will be eligible for parole after serving half of his sentence.
