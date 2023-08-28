By Mark Archibald – Corsicana Daily Sun
Navarro County resident Donna Carter said she “felt compelled to do something after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.” The perpetrator of that mass shooting injured 17 people and killed 21 others including 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School before he was eventually killed by law enforcement in May 2022.
The shooting at Robb Elementary School left many people asking “Why?” and “How” but Carter and her brother-In Law, Matt Cawthan, a retired Texas Ranger, decided to act.
Together, they created a 501-C3 non-for-profit organization, called Going Ballistic.
The aim is to provide Rife-resistant ballistic shields to law enforcement and first responder agencies. “Having these shields available cuts response time and helps protect those who protect all of us, she said.
Navarro and Freestone County are the first counties to receive the shields.
Four ballistic shields were unboxed in front of the Navarro County Courthouse Wednesday, morning.
Navarro County authorized the purchase of four shields in June of this year. Two shields each will be provided to the Navarro County Sherriff’s Office and the Corsicana Police Department.
During her remarks, Carter said, “I hope Navarro County will become a pilot program on how available funds can be combined to purchase multiple shields.”
The four shields were delivered to the Navarro County Sherriff’s Department and Corsicana Police Department.
Navarro County Courthouse Sherriff Elmer Tanner and Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson expressed how they will help protect officers if they are ever needed.
Going Ballistic is teaming with HighCom Armor and providing the shields at the same price as they do for Texas Marshalls. The partnership allows for a savings of 30% off the retail price, which is normally $8,000.
Navarro County District Attorney Will Thompson requested that the Navarro County Sherriff’s Office and Corsicana Police Department each get two shields during a June meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court.
Multiple shields allow Navarro County law enforcement agencies to have a shield on the street at any given time.
The total cost of $17,600, was funded with money from the Navarro County Commissioners, a donation from the Navarro Community Foundation and proceeds from the District Attorney’s Forfiture fund.
Navarro County District Attorney, Will Thompson, said “It does my heart good to see these shields purchased with money from criminal’s ill-gotten gains.”
Both Navarro County Sherriff Elmer Tanner and Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson expressed their appreciation for the shields, although each man lamented the reality that during the span of their careers the need for this equipment has increased.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.