The Navarro County grand jury returned 96 indictments against 72 people in July. Among those indicted was Timothy Ray Russell, charged with intoxication manslaughter, after a crash that caused the death of a young man April 24 on S. Highway 287.
According to Corsicana Chief of Police Robert Johnson, Davius Brown, 20, was leaving work at 2 a.m. from the Russell Stover candy factory when his vehicle was struck by Russell, 58. Brown was declared deceased at the scene.
Russell was injured and taken for medical clearance where it was determined his blood alcohol level exceeded the legal limit.
Due to the investigation, Ellis County took him into custody for a parole violation and he was charged with intoxication manslaughter and his third Driving While Intoxicated charge and transferred to the Navarro County Jail in last month.
Johnson credited Detective Sean Fraiser for over two months of investigation into the forensics of the case leading up to the charges.
“Detective Fraiser put countless hours into accident reconstruction, gathering evidence such as vehicle speed, braking response and forensics of the vehicles to cover all angles on this case,” Johnson said.
Below is a full list of indictments provided by the Navarro County District Attorney’s Office:
Denny Lee Allison, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
Jervonte Anderson, possession of marijuana, more than four ounces, less than five pounds in a Drug Free Zone; aggravated assault with deadly weapon
Erica Ann Andrews, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams
Jose Gerardo Arriaga, driving while intoxicated, third or more
Christopher Lynn Baggett, burglary of building
Daniel Keith Barber, driving while intoxicated, third or more; obstruction or retaliation; assault of peace officer/judge
Aspen Jade Barrett, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than one gram, less than four grams
Johnathan Levi Baublet, unlawful possession of firearm by felon
Damarya Baxter, sexual assault
Audrey Brandy Beck, theft of service over $2,500, under $30,000; possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram; aggravated assault with deadly weapon
Shelby Lynn Beckham, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams
Katina Lashoun Betts, misapplication of FIDUC/Financial Property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000
Holly Nicole Bishop, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams; unauthorized use of vehicle
Justin Ray Cagle, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
Anthony Carrasco, burglary of building
Joshua Crawford, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams
Demonte Lamont Cumby, aggravated assault with deadly weapon; tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair
Christopher Davila, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
Annette Jean Dearden, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram
Annette Derden, two counts of theft of property, over $2,500, under $30,000
Ryan Blake Donohue, assault family/house with previous conviction
David Espinosa, two counts of abandon endanger child criminal negligence
Isaac Flores, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than four grams, less than 400 grams
Jodie Darwin Fouts, assault family/house member impede breath/circulation
Jamontraye Rajhan Gibson, burglary of building
Naomy Gideon, forgery financial instrument
Larry Wayne Gilbert, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams
Joshua Antwone Glasco, aggravated sexual assault of a child
Roberto Gonzales, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams
Roberto Carlos Gonzalez-Valdivia, credit card or debit card abuse
Martin Guido, Jr., aggravated assault with deadly weapon
Markeith Danta Hawkins, possession of marijuana, more than five pounds, less than 50 pounds
Roshanna Denae Henry, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
Jose Luis Herrera, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than four grams, less than 400 grams
Leonicio Herrera, indecency with child by sexual contact; possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram; abandon endanger child criminal negligence
Anderson Ikimour, driving while intoxicated, third or more
Tina Diane James, driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age
Justin Lance Jennings, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
Pauline Betts Jones, four counts of possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
Jacob Oneal Kimmons, sexual assault of a child
Martin Andrew Landenberger, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
Israel Lira-Garcia, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
Rodney Keith Long, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
Zackary Dylan Marsh, assault family/house member impede breath/circulation
Jesse Leroy Martin, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams
Derek Jonathan May, two counts of assault family/house with previous conviction
Kaleayna Diane McDaniel, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram
Peyton Blake McGee, unauthorized use of vehicle
Marcel Keisean McKissic, fraud use/possession of identifying information, more than five items, less than 10
Jocelyn Aguirre Mendoza, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram
Jessica Monique Oliver, aggravated assault with deadly weapon
Jeffrey William Pittman, fraud use/possession of identifying information, more than five items, less than 10
Justo Petronilo Reyna, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams
Michael Tyrone Riggins, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams; unlawful possession of firearm by felon; two counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon
Louis Williams Romero, two counts of possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than one gram, less than four grams; two counts of possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than four grams, less than 400 grams
Timothy Ray Russell, intoxicated manslaughter/vehicle
Selena Danielle Ryan, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than four grams, less than 400 grams
Armando Palacios Sanchez, failure to comply with sex offender duty to register for life/annual
Walter Allen Setzco, assault family/house with previous conviction
German Soto Sifuentes, indecency with child sexual contact
Larry James Slovak, Jr., driving while intoxicated, third or more
Frederick Smith, driving while intoxicated, third or more
Jerry Ray Solomon, driving while intoxicated, third or more
Joshua Standfield, burglary of building
Kenneth Dale Starkey, Jr., prohibited substance in correctional facility
Litinle Cota Taite, assault family/house member impede breath/circulation
Travis Dale Vogel, theft of property, over $2,500, under $30,000
Ralph Christopher White, Jr., evading arrest detention with previous conviction(s)
Demarcus Deon Williams, tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair; evading arrest detention with vehicle
Candace Belinda Woods, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
Chamar Christopher Wright, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than one gram, less than four grams
Nicholos Tilden Young, unlawful possession of firearm by felon; manufacture deliver controlled substance, penalty group two, more than four grams, less than 400 grams; possession of marijuana more than four ounces, less than five pounds
