Five Star General George S. Patton said “It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather, we should thank God that such men lived.”
The memories of those who have fallen in defense of freedom around the globe during several Memorial Day observances held throughout Navarro County, Monday.
During his remarks, Navarro County Veterans Service Officer, Tim Easley, said “Memorial Day is an opportunity to remember those who gave their lives in battle.”
Those who attended the observance at the Navarro County Courthouse grounds, were reminded that the names are immortalized on area monuments hold an even greater significance because, “they were, ordinary men; ordinary citizens who answered. when duty called.”
Easley shared the stories of a few of the 284 men from Navarro County who died during their military service spanning from World War I, through the War on Terror, including some who faced challenges after the shooting ended.
“Navarro County has a proud history of service,” he said. “I often visit the monuments in the quiet of the morning or evening.”
Easley urged all in attendance to reflect on their sacrifices, not just on Memorial Day, but every day.
“They didn’t have the chance to return home, smell the flowers, see the snow, or feel the sun on their skin again. These men and women never got to see their families. Some never met their children.”
Some of the 284 Navarro County men who served in battle are buried in cemeteries across the oceans next their brothers and sisters in arms. Others were returned to the United States, and a few who served still await identification on former fields of battle.
A rendition of TAPS was played for all, closing the ceremony.
Marine Corps Veterans Mary and Will Thompson spoke at the Memorial Day Observance in Kerens, held at the War Memorial in town.
Members of Single Believers Ministries and the Woodland Cemetery Association Pastor Cat Douglas, founder and Margaret Evans, administrator, welcomed all to the group’s 13th Annual Memorial Day observance in the cemetery’s gazebo area.
Elder Glenn Haynes of God's Holy Temple COGIC was the keynote speaker. Haynes, a 1990 graduate of Corsicana High School, served 10 years in the military including two tours in Iraq. “We trusted our weapon but we trusted in God more than that M-16.” Haynes said.
“Prayer kept men together and focused during difficult times,” said Haynes, who talked about the men with whom he served that didn’t make it home. Those who are no longer here with us, still linger in our memories,” he said.
“I’ll see them again.”
Evangelist Donna Williams provided song, music and prayer were also part of the program.
