Navarro County hosted a Memorial Day Ceremony and William D. O'Brien Remembrance Ride Monday at the Courthouse.
The Kerens Memorial Day observance included a flyover of World War II era airplanes, by the Corsicana Coyote Squadron and Vietnam Veteran Jim Burgess delivered remarks during the special tribute to Veterans. Pictured speaking is Danny Combs, Director and spokesperson for the Kerens Veterans Memorial.
Rice Mayor J. Nicole Jackson was the guest speaker at the Woodland Cemetery Association’s program honoring the men and women who served and sacrifice their lives for the United States of America. Sponsored by Single Believers Ministries/Woodland Cemetery Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.