Commissioners reinstated Navarro County’s burn ban at their regular meeting Friday. The decision to reinstate the burn ban was necessary because drought conditions are returning after a brief respite.
Navarro County’s Coordinator of Emergency Management Eric Meyers reported that the Keech-Byram Drought Index average for Navarro County averages 581 with the highest levels measured at 682. He also noted that, since Sept. 15, local fire departments have responded to 29 calls for fires of one or more acres.
Commissioners approved the appointment of Rodger Erickson as an Emergency Management Specialist to Navarro County Office of Emergency Management. Erickson who has served in the military has knowledge in several areas including swift water rescue.
A bid from Corsicana Sheet Metal for three new HVAC Units for the Navarro County Jail, was approved. Corsicana Sheet Metal was the lone bidder at a total cost of $79,172. It is expected to take between 16 and 20 weeks to receive the units because of supply chain and back order issues.
Commissioners approved the Tax Collection Report for September. Navarro County Tax Assessor-Collector Mike Dowd reported that the county has took in approximately $ 26.2 million this month which is approximately $3.5 million more than last year. Dowd also reported that the percentage of collections decreased by .01% over the same time last year, to 97.89%.
Commissioners authorized the renewal application for Navarro County’s participation in the Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool, for Auto Liability, Auto Physical Damage, General Liability Coverage, and Law Enforcement.
In other business, Commissioners accepted a routine resolution regarding the county’s receipt of the Indigent Defense Grant Program for 2023.
A 1997 Bitelli Chibli Roller was deemed as salvage in Pct. 2 and a request by Sunoco Pipeline LP to cross SE CR 0070 was approved in Pct. 2 for a standard road bore.
A motion to pay bills without purchase orders for the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office was also approved.
During the public comment portion of the meeting District Director of the Texas A&M Agriculture Extension provided an update on the program.
The meeting was moved from Monday, Oct. 10 in observance of Columbus Day. The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
