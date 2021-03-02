County Commissioners approved a renewed disaster declaration for Navarro County during a special meeting Friday, Feb. 26, which was rescheduled after the Monday, Feb. 22 meeting was cancelled due to inclement weather.
The declaration means that Navarro County residents are eligible to receive state and federal disaster relief funds and additional programs after Gov. Greg Abbott designated several dozen counties in Texas, including Navarro County, as disaster areas following the recent weather storm that left millions without power, heat, or water for extended periods of time.
Judge H.M. Davenport encouraged all with questions to visit the Texas Department of Emergency Management website at tdem.texas.gov.
No action was taken on the county’s burn ban, residents are reminded to attend to their fires and be mindful of conditions before burning.
The 2020, Navarro County Sheriff’s Office racial profiling report which showed that no complaints of racial profiling were reported was approved.
Individual racial profiling reports for all four precincts of Navarro County’s precincts, were also approved.
Commissioners also approved an additional deputy constable for Precinct 3. Constable Bobby Rachel requested the deputy because of an expected uptick in service after the Justice of the Peace courts begin to open up. Court dates are being set beginning next month.
The position is unpaid, but the County only budgets for one deputy bond. Rachel said he wanted to get ahead of the issue which he anticipates will be “all gas and no brake once everything begins to reopen after COVID-19.”
Approval was granted to Pct. 3 Commissioner Eddie Moore to purchase two 2500 4x4 Crew Cab Trucks.
“The trucks will replace old material from the '90s,” Moore said.
Commissioners voted to designate 13 Dell ATG laptops for the Office of Emergency Management as surplus, those computers will be rehabbed and transferred to the Navarro County Volunteer Fire Association.
Commissioners accepted the resolution to apply for the renewal of the Indigent Defense Grant program for 2022. The action is the first step in applying for a matching grant.
The consent agenda was also approved before the meeting was adjourned
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
