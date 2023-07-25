By Mark Archibald
Navarro County Republicans heard updates from the State Republican Executive Committee Chairwoman for District 2, Jerry Fisher.
Navarro County became a part of Senate District 2 after the state’s electoral boundaries were redrawn following the 2020 census. Fisher expressed her belief that the process surrounding the impeachment of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was flawed, and that he didn’t receive due process. Some of those in attendance voiced opinions that the state is represented by too many politicians who are “Republicans in name only.”
“They don’t represent the wishes of the conservatives who elected them,” Fisher said. “The SREC voted to support a resolution to stop the impeachment of Ken Paxon.”
No vote to support the resolution was placed on the floor during Monday’s meeting of the Navarro County Republican Executive Committee.
Paxton faces 20 articles of impeachment, which include several counts of disregard of official duty, misappropriation of public resources, constitutional bribery, obstruction of justice, making false statements on official record, abuse of public trust and unfitness for office. The vote to impeach Paxton was bipartisan. Among those who cast ballots 121 State Representatives voted to impeach, 23 votes were cast against impeachment with two voting Present with three House members absent.
Paxton’s trial in front of the Texas Senate is scheduled to begin Sept. 5.
Scott Gilfillan, the Director of Communications for United States Congressman Jake Ellzey, updated attendees on recent happenings in Congress including the process which allocates tax revenue for governmental agencies and programs.
The Ellis County Republican sits on the House Appropriations Committee which passes several bills throughout the year. Normally, 12 appropriations bills are passed in a timely fashion during times of regular order. Appropriations Committee Chairwoman, Kay Granger of Texas, has requested that the remaining six appropriations bills are voted on before Congress recesses in August.
Gilfillan discussed that the National Defense Appropriations Act which affirmed the funding priorities of House Republican caucus and reestablished the focus of the United States military force on mission effectiveness and lethality.
The NDAA also provides more funds for securing the border and provides the largest pay raise in 20 years to service members, while clawing back tax dollars designated for critical race theory and diversity programs and positions.
Gilfillan also talked about the State Foreign Operations Appropriations bill. These funds are directed to our State Departments for nonmilitary purposes. Gilfillan said that budget was reduced by 12 percent mainly due to cuts in CRT training and diversity positions.
Israel and Taiwan will also receive increased support through this bill because of strategic importance including the production of computer chips largely occurring in Taiwan.
Congressman Ellzey has also co-authored and voted for four election integrity laws which work to limit the influence of non-governmental organizations, and data collection pertaining to voting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.