Republican Party of Texas Chairman, Matt Rinaldi, and former State Party Chair and current candidate for Governor, Lieutenant Colonel (ret.) Allen B. West, will be the guest speakers for “Don't Mess With Texas” dinner event Friday, Oct. 22, benefiting the Republican Party of Navarro County.
The doors will open at 6 p.m. at the Corsicana Opry & Events Center at 215 East Fifth Avenue in downtown Corsicana. Dinner, auction, and speakers will begin at 6:30 pm. Cowboy casual and western attire.
A contributor reception will precede the event from 5 to 6 p.m.
Chairman Matt Rinaldi represented northwest Dallas County (HD 115) in the Texas Legislature from 2015 to 2019. During his time in office, Rinaldi was consistently rated among the top two most conservative members of the Texas House by Rice University, Texans for Fiscal Responsibility, Young Conservatives of Texas, and Texas Eagle Forum. He authored and passed into law measures that remove from office public officials who adopt sanctuary cities policies, require government subcontractors to use e-Verify, revoke pensions of teachers convicted of committing sex crimes against students, and prohibit any taxpayer money from going to Planned Parenthood.
Rinaldi won the RPT chairmanship in a July 11 election conducted by the State Republican Executive Committee, the 64-member governing body of the party. He won on the first ballot, getting 34 votes – one more than needed to secure an outright victory,
Lieutenant Colonel (ret.) Allen B. West is a Christian constitutional conservative, combat veteran, and former member of the U.S. Congress. West was commissioned through ROTC at the University of Tennessee as a Second Lieutenant on July 31, 1982. His first active duty assignment was as an infantry company fire support team leader and battalion training officer in the 325th Airborne Battalion Combat Team, where he was promoted to captain. Then, he was assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, where he participated in Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm.
West's culminating assignment to his Army carer was as Battalion Commander of the 2nd Battalion 20th Field Artillery, 4th Infantry Division. He assumed command of this unit on June 6, 2002. He deployed with his unit during the Iraq War in 2003 and continued to command his battalion until his retirement from the Army in 2004 after 22 years of honorable service in defense of the Republic. He continued to volunteer and deployed to Afghanistan as a civilian military adviser to the Afghan army, an assignment he finished in November 2007.
In November of 2010, LTC Allen West was honored to continue his oath of service to his country where he was elected to the United States Congress, representing Florida's 22nd District . As a member of the 112th Congress, West voted for the Balanced Budget Amendment – and voted for over 30 different bills designed to empower small business, reduce government barriers to job creation, boost American competitiveness, encourage entrepreneurship & growth, and maximize American energy production.
LTC West is a Newsmax TV contributor, columnist, and author of several books, including Guardian of the Republic: An American Ronin's Journey to Family, Faith, and Freedom. He is the former Executive Director of the National Center for Policy Analysis in Dallas, Texas, and former Director of Booker T. Washington Initiative at the Texas Public Policy Foundation. In July of 2020, Mr. West was elected Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, and a year later, he has declared his candidacy for Texas Governor.
The group will be saluting our Veterans and First Responders with a special ticket price.
Tickets are $50 each for the general public, and $35 each for Veterans & Active Duty Public Safety Officers. Please go to the www.navgop.org website (preferred method) to purchase tickets in advance, so we know how many dinners to prepare. To make payment by credit card, click on the "Donate" red banner. Table sponsorship is available per the website post. Seating is limited, so make your reservations now.
Alternate method of payment is to make checks payable to RPNC (Republican Party of Navarro County). Notate on the check the number of dinner guests and/or contributor level. then mail to:
RPNC
P.O. Box 1272
Corsicana, Texas 75151
All proceeds will benefit the Republican Party Of Navarro County operations and will stay in Navarro County. For more information, reference the website www.navgop.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.