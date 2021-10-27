The Corsicana Opry served as the backdrop for the Navarro County Republican’s “Don’t Mess with Texas” fundraiser Friday.
Texas Republican Party Chairman Matt Rinaldi and Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Allen West each urged the estimated crowd of 140 to keep Texas a conservative Republican State.
Rinaldi represented a Northwest Dallas District in the Texas House from 2015-2019 before becoming the State Party Chairman in July, of 2021. West held the same post until he resigned to run for Governor.
West is among those challenging incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for the nomination. He encouraged people to stand up and defend the Texas way of life and conservative values.
“The Lone Star of Texas illuminates the other 49 states in the Union. As goes Texas so goes the nation,” West said.
West discussed what he called the erosion of Texas values and Federal overreach in a number of areas including vaccine mandates, liberal judges, and illegal immigration.
“If the federal government won’t protect our borders, Texas will protect our own,” he said.
Chairman Rinaldi asked people to get involved by running for office, especially school board, or help a friend run for office, to give financially to the County or State Republican Party or to Republican candidates.
Several local and state elected officials were in attendance, including State Senators Brian Birdwell, representing District 22, and State Senator Bob Hall, representing District 2, in the Texas Senate.
Because of redistricting it’s likely that Sen. Birdwell from Granbury will no longer represent Navarro County once legal challenges to the legislative maps are resolved. It’s likely that Sen. Hall will be Navarro County’s new State Senator. Hall, who characterizes himself as a “Tea Party” Republican, first served in the Texas Senate in 2015.
There was a live auction and musical entertainment provided by country music singer Holly Tucker from Lorena.
Tucker starred on Team Blake during Season 4 of The Voice in 2013, ending her run in that season’s Top 6.
Navarro County Republican Chairman Steve Jessup characterized the night as successful and fun.
More information about the Navarro County Republican Party can be found on the net at www.navgop.com
