Republican Chairman Steve Jessup said he was excited to hear from the speakers during the annual Navarro County Reagan Dinner Republican fundraiser on Tuesday.
The Corsicana Opry and Events Center hosted more than 100 people who are preparing for upcoming local, state and federal elections.
“Local Democrats are organizing and working,” Jessup said. “Republicans must continue to work and be vigilant in order to keep Navarro County and Texas red.”
The Navarro County Democratic Party recently held Executive Committee Elections and Terry Garner was unanimously chosen as its new Chairman.
Guest speaker and Texas State Board of Education District 14 member, Evelyn Brooks, urged those in attendance to support her amendment to a Texas State Board of Education Resolution pertaining to Title IV and prohibiting men from participating in women's sports.
District 14 of the Texas State Board of Education includes Navarro County.
Brooks acknowledged her amendment might fail, though she encouraged individuals to not give up nor give in and continue to fight for the causes they believe in.
The evening's keynote speaker Abby Johnson discussed her time as a Planned Parenthood worker and the events that caused her to leave that position.
Johnson also lauded the work of past legislatures for closing every brick and mortar abortion facility in the state.
She claimed that the Planned Parenthood business model is to encourage young people to get abortions.
“They start by having conversations and gaining the trust of kids as early as Kindergarten,” she said.
Johnson also detailed how advocates enable minors to get abortions out of state without parental consent.
“We live in a time of misguided compassion, where the 11th commandment is “Thou shall not be mean.” Johnson said.
Attendees also heard from Corsicana City Councilman Chris Woolsey who introduced Mayoral Candidate Mike Fletcher, who involved in a three way race for Corsicana Mayor.
Election Day is May 6.
Fletcher recently gained the State of Texas and Navarro County Republican Executive Committees’ endorsements for Corsicana Mayor.
Woolsey characterized one of Fletcher's opponents, Kimberlee Walter, as a “community activist and protester,” whose values do not align with the Republican Party's platform.
He claimed Fletcher's other opponent, Barbara Kelley, who has served on the Corsicana ISD Board of Trustees since 2009, as someone who has “raised your taxes at every opportunity.”
However, according to the district's website, the overall property tax rate of 1.2830 % per $100 of taxable valuation, remained unchanged from 2011 to 2016 when it was raised to 1.3703% following a school bond referendum. The tax rate was then reduced the next three years and is currently set at 1.162%
Increased revenue to city, county, school or other taxing entities results from increases in property values in Navarro County.
