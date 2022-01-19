The Republican Party of Navarro County is hosting a Candidate Forum beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening, Jan. 27 at the Corsicana Opry & Event Center at 215 E. Fifth Ave. in downtown Corsicana.
Candidates may arrive at 5 p.m. to set-up tables. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. when attendees can submit questions to the moderator. Republican candidates in the March 1, 2022 Primary Election competitive races, or their representatives, will take the stage, one group at a time according to the political office they are seeking, to answer questions posed by the moderator.
Candidates must pay a $50 participation fee to speak on stage and/or set-up a table display, so the RPNC can cover costs of using the Corsicana Opry facility. Checks are made payable to the Republican Party of Navarro County and mailed to PO Box 1272, Corsicana Texas 75151. Or, they can RSVP with County Chair Steve Jessup and bring their money with them. There is no charge to the public.
The 2022 Republican Primary Election candidates in competitive races will be featured. Ricky Grantham is challenging incumbent Eddie Perry for County Commissioner Precinct 2. Cody Muldner, Bill Gowan, David Brewer, John Paul Plemons, Terry Brooks, Tommy Montgomery, and Anthony (Tony) Watson are all vying for County Commissioner Precinct 4. Lisa Clay, John Cabano, and Shane Richards are competing for Justice of The Peace Precinct 4. David Foreman and appointee Dan Williams are seeking the Constable Precinct 2 unexpired term position. U.S. House of Representatives District 6 candidates are invited.
Since not everyone in Navarro County lives in Precincts 2 & 4, statewide candidates have been invited to the Forum. The following statewide candidates have confirmed:
Commissioner of the General Land Office: Don W. Minton
Commissioner of Agriculture: Carey A. Counsil
Railroad Commissioner: Sarah Stogner, Dawayne Tipton, and Marvin “Sarge” Summers
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 5: Scott Walker (incumbent) and Clint Morgan
All registered voters are welcome to attend and learn more about our local candidates. For more information, reference the website www.navgop.org.
