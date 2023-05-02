The Republican Party Of Navarro County will hold its next meeting on at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 15 at Republican Headquarters located at 111-B West Third Avenue in downtown Corsicana.
Kathy Ponce, President of True Texas Project satellite location in Waxahachie, will speak upon the current 88th State Legislative session, important bills passed, and bills yet to be passed.
Please join them for a social from 6 to 6:30 p.m., honoring our local elected officials.
All registered voters are welcome to attend. For more information, reference the website www.navgop.org.
