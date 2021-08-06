The Republican Party Of Navarro County will host its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at Republican Headquarters located at 111-B West Third Avenue in downtown Corsicana.
A social will precede the meeting from 6 to 6:30 p.m., saluting elected officials.
Guest speakers will be reporting upon the 87th State Legislature.
All registered voters are welcome to attend. For more information, reference the website www.navgop.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.