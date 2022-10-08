Several Navarro County residents met Sunday in Corsicana to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and other leaders of the non-violence movement.
The International Day of Non-Violence was recognized by the United Nations in 2007 and is celebrated world wide Oct. 2, the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi.
Mahatma Gandhi advocated for Indian independence and for human rights of people across the world through non-violent means. There aim was to better society, politics and improve humans communicate through non-violent means.
A local event commemorating the day was hosted by members of the non partisan Stand Up For Change: Navarro County. The organization founded in 2022 attendees discussed the benefits of living a life free of violence and how their efforts will change their community
Meditation sessions and videos discussing the leaders of the movement as well as strategies to overcome violence were all part of the two-hour event.
Organizers said they were pleased with the turnout and plan to host more events in the future.
