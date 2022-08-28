Gov. Greg Abbott signed a disaster declaration Tuesday for 23 counties impacted by flooding, including Navarro County.
"The State of Texas will be ready and available to help all impacted communities every step of the way as they begin to navigate the recovery process in the aftermath of this storm," Abbott said.
Texans impacted by severe weather and flash flooding in affected areas of the state are encouraged to file insurance claims with their providers and to complete the Texas Division of Emergency Management's Self Reporting Damage Survey.
This data is needed to provide information to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to determine the state's eligibility and highlight the need for federal disaster assistance.
The voluntary survey will also help the state identify damages and help emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that occurred during the recent severe weather.
The survey is available in English and Spanish, and can be accessed at damage.tdem.texas.gov. Reporting damage to TDEM is a voluntary activity, is not a substitute for reporting damage to an insurance agency, and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.
