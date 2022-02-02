Navarro County schools announced Wednesday afternoon that campuses will be closed Thursday and Friday due to the threat of inclement weather.
Corsicana, Blooming Grove, Dawson, Rice, Kerens, Mildred and Frost posted on their Facebook pages that they will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Hubbard ISD plans to close Thursday and monitor conditions for Friday.
According to a press release by Corsicana ISD, the closure will create a deficit in the district's required instructional minutes. Friday, March 11 is currently scheduled as an early release day and will move to a full instructional school day.
According to the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management, the area is likely to receive at least some ice accumulation Wednesday night into Thursday. The most significant accumulations are most likely north and northeast of the Metroplex.
Those who receive more than a quarter inch of ice are likely to see widespread impacts with very dangerous road conditions, power outages, and tree damage.
Most will receive at least 0.1 inch of ice with widespread travel impacts and occasional power outages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.