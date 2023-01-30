Corsicana ISD schools are releasing early Monday, and will be closed tomorrow district-wide. Today, all elementaries and Collins Intermediate will release at 1 p.m. The middle school and high school will release at 1:30 p.m. Administration and all other departments will close at 1:30 p.m. as well.
Buses will run this afternoon. CISD will post updates on Wednesday, if needed, on its website and social media platforms.
Blooming Grove ISD will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. Monday and be closed Tuesday. All after school activities are canceled. Check its district website and social media for updates.
Dawson ISD will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. Monday and be closed Tuesday. Classes will resume at normal times Wednesday. Check its district website and social media for updates.
Frost ISD will release at 1:30 p.m. Monday and be closed Tuesday. Check its district website and social media for updates.
Kerens ISD will release at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Check its district website and social media for updates on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Mildred ISD will release at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Check its district website and social media for updates on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Rice ISD will release at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Check its district website and social media for updates on Tuesday and Wednesday.
