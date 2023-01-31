All Navarro County School Districts, State and County Offices will be closed Wednesday due to winter weather.
Navarro County Office of Emergency Management:
As of 2 PM Tuesday, ALL NAVARRO COUNTY ISDs have announced they will be closed Wednesday. This includes:
Corsicana
Rice
Dawson
Frost
Kerens
Mildred
Blooming Grove
Navarro College - all campuses closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Navarro County Courthouse and County offices will be closed Wednesday.
Blooming Grove City Hall and Municipal Court will be closed Wednesday February 1 due to continuing inclement weather. Stay in and stay safe.
Due to the predicted weather forecast, The Salvation Army of Corsicana will remain closed on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
NCSO Deputies and NCSO Dispatch will be on duty and answering calls. We ask/hope that everyone will stay indoors, remain safe and warm. Travel is not recommended.
For those who have to travel, refer to drivetexas.org for road conditions and closures. Please refrain from calling dispatch for weather or road conditions as we need to keep our phones open and available for emergencies that may arise.
Make sure to keep up with closures / delays with each School District / Government Buildings / Businesses through their sites and notification systems.
Special note:
There are a few “Weather” pages on social media and websites that are not official news and or trusted weather information sources. School Districts, Government Officials, and Business should not utilize these pages or websites for their official reporting of closures/delays/releases. These sites are not associated with any official government or news sites nor are they meteorologists.
Stay tuned for updates! #dfwwx #dfwnews #SchoolClosings #earlyrelease #ctxwx #navarrocounty #centxnews
