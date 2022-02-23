UPDATE: 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23
Editor's note: County Judge H.M. Davenport confirmed that the Navarro County Elections office was allowed to close by the state. It was previously reported that the polling places must stay open due to state law.
Navarro County schools and government offices, including the Navarro County Courthouse announced Thursday closings in anticipation of overnight inclement winter weather.
According to the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management, as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Corsicana ISD, Navarro College, Blooming Grove ISD, Dawson ISD, Frost ISD, Mildred ISD, Kerens ISD and Rice ISD will all be closed all day Thursday and will resume classes Friday.
The Navarro County Courthouse, Navarro County Elections Office and any other non-essential county offices will be closed Thursday and reopen Friday.
We will update this list as we receive additional information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.