Deputy Charles Paul, a man who risked his life to protect others, was laid to rest Monday following a family-only graveside service.
Paul, 63 of Kerens passed away Thursday, April 16, at Medical City Hospital in Dallas.
He had over 21 years of dedicated service in the Navarro County Sheriff's Office and was a recent Pct. 2 Constable elect.
“Today we laid to rest a husband, father, friend, colleague and a servant to our community,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner said.
