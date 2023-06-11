Congratulations to Deputy Matt Phillips on his transfer from corrections to the patrol division. Matt recently graduated from the Navarro College Police Academy and has now passed the State Peace Officers Examination. Matt has been with the NCSO sixteen years and was a Sergeant in corrections before entering the police academy.
"We wish him all the very best in his new position as he continues to serve the citizens of Navarro County," Sheriff Elmer Tanner said.
