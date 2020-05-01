The Navarro County Sheriff's Office arrested three suspects Friday evening after responding to a burglary of a habitation and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon call in the 100 block of S Hwy 309 Goodlow.
According to Sheriff Elmer Tanner, due to the investigation, NCSO also executed two evidentiary search warrants.
Numerous items were recovered that are believed to have been stolen from multiple car burglaries that happened Thursday night in Kerens.
"I applaud our officers hard work and diligent efforts to solve these crimes today," Tanner said. "I would also like to commend Kerens Police Department, DPS, TDCJ Beto Unit officers as well as their tracking dogs for their assistance."
