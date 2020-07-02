Sheriff Elmer Tanner and the Navarro County Sheriff's Office celebrated a promotion and welcomed new employees this week.
NCSO congratulated Deputy Alberto Espinosa on his promotion to Corporal in the patrol division effective July 1.
“Deputy Espinosa previously served in detention, was a detention Corporal, patrol deputy and now will serve as a Corporal in patrol,” Tanner stated. “We wish him all the best with his new position.”
Tanner also introduced NCSO's newest Deputy, JJ Freeland, Deputy Freeland previously worked as a patrol deputy at the Hill County Sheriff’s Office.
Four new employees were introduced to Navarro County residents. Among them are Breanna, administrative assistant, and Brandon Glasgow and Fritz Kloecker who have been assigned to detention.
“We congratulate these new employees and wish them all the very best with their new positions,” Tanner said.
