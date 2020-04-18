The Navarro County Sheriff's Department congratulates Patrol Corporal Keith Lewis on his promotion to Patrol Lieutenant. Lt. Lewis has been with the NCSO over 16 years and has worked in detention and patrol. “We wish you all the best in your new position,” stated Sheriff Elmer Tanner.
Navarro County Sheriff's Office celebrates promotion
From Staff Reports
