The Navarro County Sheriff's Office announced the retirement of Detective Sgt. Joey Jock and promotion of Sgt. Caleb Loftis, and introduced new correctional officer Jeremy Evans.
Sgt. Jock retired Friday after 16 years of service to NCSO. He worked in corrections, patrol, criminal investigation, Honor Guard Commander and was assigned to the NCSO Tactical Team during his tenure.
“We wish him all the best in his retirement and thank him for his years of service to this agency and our citizens,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner stated.
Sgt. Caleb Loftis was promoted from Sergeant in the NCSO's patrol division to a Detective Sergeant in its criminal investigation division.
Jeremy Evans was introduced as the department's newest correctional officer.
