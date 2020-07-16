The Navarro County Sheriff's Office proudly introduces Deputy Kit Carson Waldrop as its newest patrol deputy.
Deputy Waldrop began his law enforcement career at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office before hiring on here at the NCSO as a telecommunicator.
While working at the NCSO, Deputy Waldrop attended and later graduated the Navarro College Police Academy where he received his state certification as a Texas Peace Officer. Deputy Waldrop has officially transferred to his new position as a patrol deputy.
“We congratulate you Deputy Waldrop, and wish you all the best with your new position,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner stated.
