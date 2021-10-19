Red Cross sponsored a blood drive Sept. 4 at St Luke Methodist Church. It was a Battle of the Badges drive between the Navarro County Sheriff's Department, Corsicana Fire Department, and City of Corsicana Police Department.
Navarro County Sheriff's Office wins Battle of the Badges blood donation challenge
- From Staff Reports
