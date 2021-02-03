Several Navarro County students have been named to the Dean's List of Academic Honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.
Among them, are Cate Harris and Korri Owens of Barry; Riley Skains of Blooming Grove; Cesar Amaya of Rice; and Alex Arnett, Katlyn Brady, Madison Brown, Catherine Crutcher, Nadia Francia, Abbey Freeman, Vanessa Galindo, Abigail Huitt, Jack Johnson, Brittany Kuykendall, Ana Perez, Rusty Price, Taylor Rodgers, Jenniffer Sosa, Ryan Vadasy, and Eduardo Vaquera of Corsicana.
The list included undergraduates who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours.
