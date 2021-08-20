The Navarro County Annual Tire Day Event will be from 8 a.m. until noon, or when the trailers are full, Friday, Sept. 3 at the Navarro County Expo Center.
Cost will be $1 per passenger tire, $3 per truck tire or 18-wheeler/trailer, and $10 per tractor tire. Limit to 50 tires per load. No tires on rims will be accepted.
Open to Navarro County residents only. Participants must provide valid driver’s license or current utility bill. If you have any questions, please call the Extension office at 903-654-3075.
