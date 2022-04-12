A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Texas, including Navarro County, until 11 PM CDT.
featured breaking
Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms likely. Some may be severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 69F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: April 12, 2022 @ 5:51 pm
A wonderful lady passed the morning of April 7, 2022. Judith McFerran Robertson was born in Ft. Smith, Arkansas in 1947. Judi was the daughter of Jack and Mary Sue McFerran and the sister of Steve McFerran and was raised in Texas, primarily in Corsicana. She then graduated from The Universit…
Funeral service for Ollie Carson Robinson, 80, of Frost, TX. passed away on Mon., March 28, 2022 in Frost, TX. Viewing will be held on Wed., April 6 at Emanuel Funeral Home of Corsicana from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Funeral will be held on Thurs., April 7, at St. Delight Methodist Church in Frost, …
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.