CDS Election day

The Navarro County elections office reported the unofficial results of local and congressional races after the polls closed Saturday night, May 1.

United States Representative Dist. 6

REP Susan Wright 1,389

REP Brian Harrison 920

REP Jake Ellzey 688

DEM Jana Lynne Sanchez 378

REP Dan Rodimer 177

DEM Shawn Lassiter 158

REP Michael Wood 155

REP Mike Egan 154

REP John Anthony Castro 136

REP Sery Kim 87

DEM Lydia Bean 83

DEM Tammy Allison 81

DEM Brian K. Stephenson 62

REP Michael Ballantine 57

DEM Patrick Moses 34

DEM Manuel Richard Salazar III 29

LIB Phil Gray 25 0.53% 22

DEM Daryl J. Eddings Sr. 22

DEM Matt Hinterlong 21

IND Adrian Mizher 21

REP Travis Rodermund 13

DEM Chris Suprun 10

REP Jenny Garcia Sharon 5

Corsicana City Councilmember, Pct. 3

Chris Woolsey 219

Neal Green, Jr. 127

Corsicana City Councilmember, Pct. 4: Jeffrey G. Smith 647

Corsicana Mayor: Don Denbow 1,388

Corsicana Municipal Judge: Cody Beauchamp 1,383

Corsicana City Attorney: Kerri Anderson Donica 1,348

Dawson City Council (Vote for two)

Aaron Hogue 120

Barbara Leggett Adler 90

Matthew Machner 89

Proposition A: For 84, Against 83

Eureka City Council

Mayor

Tammy Cantrell 71

Pamela J. Mieth 52

Councilmembers (Vote for two)

Mike Wisdom 111

Debra Childress 75

Rice City Council

Mayor

J. Nicole Jackson 75

Ratchnee France 26

Alderman (Vote for two)

Sheila Teague 56

Vickie Young 54

Robby Valdez 49

Lennie Andrews Deagen 31

Kerens City Council

Mayor

Jeffrey Saunders 80

Aldermen (Vote for two)

Bryant Jennings 74

Darren Lane 62

Cameron Mitchell 30

Goodlow City Council

Mayor

Nantambu Kambon 63

Wayne Owen 5

Aldermen (Vote for two)

Earnest Betts 60

Eric Littleton 52

Jacklyn Copeland 16

Frost ISD (Vote for two)

Bryan Anderson 92

David “Moose” Williams 62

James Cagle 51

Brian Caton 47

Blooming Grove ISD (Vote for three)

Danika Watson 360

Lee Grounds 335

Shane Richards 335

Micah Haden 244

T.C. Lawhon 118

Mary Spence 95

Fairfield ISD (Vote for two)

Michael Wren 41

Josh Carlson 41

Kirby Capps Flandry 25

