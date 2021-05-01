The Navarro County elections office reported the unofficial results of local and congressional races after the polls closed Saturday night, May 1.
United States Representative Dist. 6
REP Susan Wright 1,389
REP Brian Harrison 920
REP Jake Ellzey 688
DEM Jana Lynne Sanchez 378
REP Dan Rodimer 177
DEM Shawn Lassiter 158
REP Michael Wood 155
REP Mike Egan 154
REP John Anthony Castro 136
REP Sery Kim 87
DEM Lydia Bean 83
DEM Tammy Allison 81
DEM Brian K. Stephenson 62
REP Michael Ballantine 57
DEM Patrick Moses 34
DEM Manuel Richard Salazar III 29
LIB Phil Gray 25 0.53% 22
DEM Daryl J. Eddings Sr. 22
DEM Matt Hinterlong 21
IND Adrian Mizher 21
REP Travis Rodermund 13
DEM Chris Suprun 10
REP Jenny Garcia Sharon 5
Corsicana City Councilmember, Pct. 3
Chris Woolsey 219
Neal Green, Jr. 127
Corsicana City Councilmember, Pct. 4: Jeffrey G. Smith 647
Corsicana Mayor: Don Denbow 1,388
Corsicana Municipal Judge: Cody Beauchamp 1,383
Corsicana City Attorney: Kerri Anderson Donica 1,348
Dawson City Council (Vote for two)
Aaron Hogue 120
Barbara Leggett Adler 90
Matthew Machner 89
Proposition A: For 84, Against 83
Eureka City Council
Mayor
Tammy Cantrell 71
Pamela J. Mieth 52
Councilmembers (Vote for two)
Mike Wisdom 111
Debra Childress 75
Rice City Council
Mayor
J. Nicole Jackson 75
Ratchnee France 26
Alderman (Vote for two)
Sheila Teague 56
Vickie Young 54
Robby Valdez 49
Lennie Andrews Deagen 31
Kerens City Council
Mayor
Jeffrey Saunders 80
Aldermen (Vote for two)
Bryant Jennings 74
Darren Lane 62
Cameron Mitchell 30
Goodlow City Council
Mayor
Nantambu Kambon 63
Wayne Owen 5
Aldermen (Vote for two)
Earnest Betts 60
Eric Littleton 52
Jacklyn Copeland 16
Frost ISD (Vote for two)
Bryan Anderson 92
David “Moose” Williams 62
James Cagle 51
Brian Caton 47
Blooming Grove ISD (Vote for three)
Danika Watson 360
Lee Grounds 335
Shane Richards 335
Micah Haden 244
T.C. Lawhon 118
Mary Spence 95
Fairfield ISD (Vote for two)
Michael Wren 41
Josh Carlson 41
Kirby Capps Flandry 25
