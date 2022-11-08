Election Day

Navarro County’s unofficial voting results show Bob Hall (Rep.) receive 10,979 against Prince S. Giadolor (Dem.), 2,978, for State Senator District 2. Cody Harris (Rep.) received 11,345 against R. Edwin Adams (Lib.), 2,059, for State Representative District 8.

Running unopposed, United States Representative District 6 Jake Ellzey (Rep.) received 12,131 votes.

In the race for Governor, Greg Abbott (Rep.) received 10,824; Beto O’Rourke (Dem.) 3,152; Mark Tippetts (Lib.) 100; Delilah Barrios (Grn.) 43; with 13 write-in votes.

For Lieutenant Governor, Dan Patrick (Rep.) 10,504 votes, Mike Collier (Dem.) 3,096, and Shanna Steele (Lib.) 444.

In the race for Attorney General, Ken Paxton (Rep.) received 10,504 votes, Rochelle Mercedes Garza (Dem.) 3,096, and Mark Ash (Lib.) 444.

For Comptroller, Glenn Hegar (Rep.) 10,854 votes, Janet T. Dudding (Dem.) 2,891, and V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza 273.

Commissioner General Land Office:

REP Dawn Buckingham 10,815

DEM Jay Kleberg 3,025

GRN Alfred Molison, Jr. 132

Write-In Totals 12

Commissioner of Agriculture:

REP Sid Miller 10,813

DEM Susan Hays 3,197

Railroad Commissioner:

REP Wayne Christian 10,730

DEM Luke Warford 2,897

LIB Jaime Andres Diez 288

GRN Hunter Wayne Crow 86

Justice, Supreme Ct. Pl. 3:

REP Debra Lehrmann 10,808

DEM Erin A. Nowell 2,999

LIB Thomas Edward Oxford 208

Justice, Supreme Ct. Pl. 5:

REP Rebeca Huddle 10,912

DEM Amanda Reichek 3,095

Justice, Supreme Ct. Pl. 9:

REP Evan Young 10,865

DEM Julia Maldonado 3,112

Judge, Ct of Crim. Appeals, Pl 5:

REP Scott Walker 10,898

DEM Dana Huffman 3,087

Judge, Ct of Crim. Appeals, Pl 6:

REP Jesse F. McClure, III 10,855

DEM Robert Johnson 3,110

Member, State Board of Education, Dist 14:

REP Evelyn Brooks 10,825

DEM Tracy Fisher 3,116

Navarro County saw a 45.5% turnout among registered voters.

