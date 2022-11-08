Navarro County’s unofficial voting results show Bob Hall (Rep.) receive 10,979 against Prince S. Giadolor (Dem.), 2,978, for State Senator District 2. Cody Harris (Rep.) received 11,345 against R. Edwin Adams (Lib.), 2,059, for State Representative District 8.
Running unopposed, United States Representative District 6 Jake Ellzey (Rep.) received 12,131 votes.
In the race for Governor, Greg Abbott (Rep.) received 10,824; Beto O’Rourke (Dem.) 3,152; Mark Tippetts (Lib.) 100; Delilah Barrios (Grn.) 43; with 13 write-in votes.
For Lieutenant Governor, Dan Patrick (Rep.) 10,504 votes, Mike Collier (Dem.) 3,096, and Shanna Steele (Lib.) 444.
In the race for Attorney General, Ken Paxton (Rep.) received 10,504 votes, Rochelle Mercedes Garza (Dem.) 3,096, and Mark Ash (Lib.) 444.
For Comptroller, Glenn Hegar (Rep.) 10,854 votes, Janet T. Dudding (Dem.) 2,891, and V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza 273.
Commissioner General Land Office:
REP Dawn Buckingham 10,815
DEM Jay Kleberg 3,025
GRN Alfred Molison, Jr. 132
Write-In Totals 12
Commissioner of Agriculture:
REP Sid Miller 10,813
DEM Susan Hays 3,197
Railroad Commissioner:
REP Wayne Christian 10,730
DEM Luke Warford 2,897
LIB Jaime Andres Diez 288
GRN Hunter Wayne Crow 86
Justice, Supreme Ct. Pl. 3:
REP Debra Lehrmann 10,808
DEM Erin A. Nowell 2,999
LIB Thomas Edward Oxford 208
Justice, Supreme Ct. Pl. 5:
REP Rebeca Huddle 10,912
DEM Amanda Reichek 3,095
Justice, Supreme Ct. Pl. 9:
REP Evan Young 10,865
DEM Julia Maldonado 3,112
Judge, Ct of Crim. Appeals, Pl 5:
REP Scott Walker 10,898
DEM Dana Huffman 3,087
Judge, Ct of Crim. Appeals, Pl 6:
REP Jesse F. McClure, III 10,855
DEM Robert Johnson 3,110
Member, State Board of Education, Dist 14:
REP Evelyn Brooks 10,825
DEM Tracy Fisher 3,116
Navarro County saw a 45.5% turnout among registered voters.
