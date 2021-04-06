The Navarro County Youth Expo Auction will be Saturday, April 10 at the I.O.O.F. Event Center in Corsicana. Bidding will be available live, as well as virtually, via cell phone, computer, tablet, or other handheld devices.
The Silent Auction starts at 10:30 a.m.. The barbecue lunch will begin at 11 a.m. and Premium Sale will follow at 1 p.m.
Registration and instructions for bidding in the Silent Auction and Premium Sale are as follows:
To access the NCYE auction site, visit https://auction.showorks.cloud/fair/navar
Buyers are encouraged to pre-register by visiting the NCYE website: https://auction.showorks.cloud/fair/navar/buyersignin?returnUrl=%2ffair%2fnavar
Pre-registration ends at 10 a.m. April 10. To bid live or virtually, you must register to receive a buyer’s number.
The Buyer Login Instructions video can be viewed at: https://workdrive.zohoexternal.com/external/65y2MGnNmaRMbG4B
The auction opened April 5 for browsing, pre-bids, max bids, and add-ons and will be open for Add-Ons until 6 p.m. April 24
Log In to Place a Bid or Add On:
• Log in to make a bid on a lot.
• Select “Log In” at the top right corner of the screen.
• Search for your name in the drop-down list.
• Note: If your name doesn't appear: Click Register New Buyer, and complete the form.
• Select Request Code to receive a 4-digit security code via text. This password/code is your bidding password for the auction and will be used throughout the auction.
• Enter that code in the box below your name.
Make a Bid:
• Destination Selection: All animals were sold to floor buyers. You do not have to be concerned with “Destination Selection.”
• Placing a split bid? Check the split bid checkbox when placing your bid. If you win, fair management will contact you upon winning the bid to obtain split details.
• Max Proxy Bidding: You can enter a private Proxy Max Bid for any specific lot when placing a bid. The system will automatically place a new bid at the auction designated increment without going over your Max Bid.
• You will receive a text message any time you are outbid on an item.
Auction Process:
• The lots/items will be sold in correlation with the sale order.
• Use the Filters found by clicking in the top left-hand corner of the screen to see lots meeting specified criteria including specific exhibitors, open lots you've bid on, lots that have closed, and lots without any bids.
Watching the Auction:
• You can select to View Video directly from the auction site: https://auction.showorks.cloud/fair/navar
If you have won the lot, you will be contacted by the NCYE staff to obtain payment information and/or emailed an invoice.
Should you have any questions or are having difficulty getting pre-registered, please call Lance Waggoner, NCYE Sale Chairman at 903-641-9571.
