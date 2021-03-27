In an unprecedented win in almost any livestock show, McKenzie Bancroft of Kerens FFA, won Grand Champion in the Market Broiler division of the 62nd Annual Navarro County Youth Expo with a pen of female chickens.
The chicken show was done a little differently this year with two classes separate classes for pullets and cockrells, which allowed more entries and better birds. The pullets are young females that have not yet started laying eggs and tend to be smaller than the cockrells or young roosters, which almost always win the top prizes.
Division Judge Steve Gardener of Garrison said it was the first time he ever chose a pen of pullets over cockrells.
“I’ve judged all over the state, in fact, this is my third show in 24 hours,” he said. “These are tremendous birds. It came down to not comparing them to each other but asking which were the best pullets or cockrells they can be.”
Bancroft said she had never seen a pen of pullets beat a pen of cockrells.
“I knew coming here my pullets were better than my cockrells,” she said. “But I did not expect this.”
Bancroft said it took hard work and dedication to come out on top. She also offered words of encouragement to kids just starting out.
“Even if you have a bad pen your first go round don’t quit, keep trying,” she said. “Once you’re at the bottom you can only go up from there.”
Reserve Grand Champion went to Lucas Palos, 10, of Blooming Grove FFA. He said the key to keeping his cockrells happy was playing music, keeping them moving and a good feeding program.
Madelyn Muldner, 14, of Blooming Grove FFA placed second in pullets.
“All of the contestants had at least one good bird,” Gardener said. “Some are lucky enough to have two and there a few who've got three. The birds I pulled for top placement were outstanding sets of birds.”
