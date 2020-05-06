It’s not too late to help the youth of Navarro County who spent time and money working on exhibits, only to have the 2020 Navarro County Youth Expo canceled because of COVID-19 precautions.
The deadline for donations has been extended to May 21. There will be no commission taken out of the checks, so all funds raised will go directly to the kids.
If you would like to donate please write a check payable to: NCYE POT and drop off or mail to: 321 N. 12th St. Corsicana, 75110.
For more information contact NCYE President Lance Waggoner at: 903-641-9571.
