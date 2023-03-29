Editor’s Note: Find complete results from the 65th Annual Navarro County Youth Expo in our Youth Expo Roundup section, set to be published in April
Market Poultry
Grand Champion: Kaylee Cantu Dawson FFA, Cockerels
Reserve Champion: Sarah Beck Emhouse 4-H, Cockerels
Breeding Rabbits
Grand Champion: Brennan Moore Mildred FFA, Senior Bucks Californian
Reserve Champion: Izabella Molina Rice FFA, Senior Does Lionhead
Market Rabbits
Grand Champion: Elizabeth Smith Kerens 4-H
Reserve Champion Kylee Loper Rice FFA
Creative Arts
Grand Champion Josie Hanna Blooming Grove FCCLA Fine Arts
Reserve Champion: Trent Nicholson Blooming Grove FCCLA, Leather Working Large
Market Hogs
Grand Champion Cate Cunningham Blooming Grove FFA
Reserve Champion Addisyn Armstrong Blooming Grove FFA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.