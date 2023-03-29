3-17-20 NCYE Logo.jpg

Editor’s Note: Find complete results from the 65th Annual Navarro County Youth Expo in our Youth Expo Roundup section, set to be published in April

Market Poultry

Grand Champion: Kaylee Cantu Dawson FFA, Cockerels

Reserve Champion: Sarah Beck Emhouse 4-H, Cockerels

Breeding Rabbits

Grand Champion: Brennan Moore Mildred FFA, Senior Bucks Californian

Reserve Champion: Izabella Molina Rice FFA, Senior Does Lionhead

Market Rabbits

Grand Champion: Elizabeth Smith Kerens 4-H

Reserve Champion Kylee Loper Rice FFA

Creative Arts

Grand Champion Josie Hanna Blooming Grove FCCLA Fine Arts

Reserve Champion: Trent Nicholson Blooming Grove FCCLA, Leather Working Large

Market Hogs

Grand Champion Cate Cunningham Blooming Grove FFA

Reserve Champion Addisyn Armstrong Blooming Grove FFA

