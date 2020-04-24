4-23-20 Pct. 2 Congratulates Bailey.jpg

Courtesy photo Eddie Perry, Commissioner Pct. 2, shares his appreciation for Tyrone Bailey's dedicated service. Bailey has been with Navarro County for a total of 20 years, currently serving as the foreman.

