Eddie Perry, Commissioner Pct. 2, shares his appreciation for Tyrone Bailey's dedicated service. Bailey has been with Navarro County for a total of 20 years, currently serving as the foreman.
featured
Navarro County's Pct. 2 honors longtime employee
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Navarro County Grand Jury hands down 94 indictments
- Message from the Mayor: Corsicana prepares for 'Retail To Go'
- COVID-19: Navarro County reports 26 cases, 14 recoveries
- Navarro County Sheriff's deputy remembered for service
- COVID-19: Navarro County reports 24 cases, 14 recoveries
- Navarro County reports 25th case of COVID-19
- Curbside Corsicana Spotlight: Old Mexican Inn Restaurant and Cantina
- Navarro County Sheriff's Office celebrates promotion
- COVID-19: Navarro County reports three new cases, 23 total
- Local funeral homes adapt to COVID-19: Guidelines met in a compassionate manner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.