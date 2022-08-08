Nominations for the Navarro College Distinguished Alumni award are open now through Nov. 1.
“This award acknowledges and recognizes outstanding accomplishments and exemplary achievements of Navarro College alumni,” said Richey Cutrer, Executive Director of Navarro College Foundation.
Criteria for consideration will be alumni who have made significant contributions to society and whose accomplishments and careers have brought credit to Navarro College in one or more of the following areas: distinguished career achievement, exemplary humanitarian service, demonstrated support of Navarro College, or demonstrated the highest level of integrity and reflect positively on the prestige of Navarro College.
“Throughout Navarro College’s 76 years, a number of individuals have helped to shape Navarro College’s history, traditions, legacy and values. Bulldog Pride is a result in part to the many alumni who have contributed while attending Navarro College and after leaving Navarro College through their personal and professional pursuits. The Distinguished Alumni Award provides Navarro College an opportunity to recognize those outstanding alumni,” said Dr. Kevin G. Fegan, District President.
Recipients will be honored at a special recognition and awards dinner in April 2023 in the Cook Education Center. Nominations may be submitted using the following link: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=vmApIuYdYUi7dFQZvs8Q99SVDHZLsNZKqdxCtMRdzq9UMlNMVFVOUlpGMUlLRUxBTkVGNk5SQTlPNy4u
