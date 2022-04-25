24/7/365 books? Yes please! The Navarro Elementary Little Free Library made its debut Tuesday, complete with a ribbon cutting and a box full of books ready to be “checked out.”
Like book exchanges in any neighborhood that work to strengthen communities through literacy, the Navarro Little Free Library is meant to be enjoyed by more than just the students, fourth grade teacher Lauren Gist said.
“Not everyone has access to free books,” Gist said Tuesday after five students did the honors of snipping a red ribbon outside of Navarro’s main entrance. “People can walk here from the apartments, or the surrounding area, and get books. … It’s for everybody.”
The idea actually came from Navarro Elementary students. While practicing for the STAAR test, one of the questions centered around the international movement to provide books in neighborhoods where they were not always available.
Little Tiger minds started collaborating.
The Navarro outpost is a repurposed old Corsicana Daily Sun newspaper box. It has a special paint job – just for the occasion, from Navarro teacher Danielle Jordan, according to the school’s principal, Tim Betts.
The students have more than 800 books to cycle in and out as books get checked out, and then returned, Gist said.
“Our goal was to collect 626, which is our current enrollment, so that all Navarro students could get one book,” Gist said, “but we surpassed it.”
Books are available in English and Spanish.
