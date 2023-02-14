The Navarro College basketball team recently visited James L. Collins Catholic School to play basketball with the seventh and eighth grade students during the school’s annual Battle of the Hallways game. The entire school came to the JLCCS gymnasium to cheer while the seventh grade played against the eigth grade with both teams having assistance from the Navarro College basketball team.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...North Texas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Unsecured outdoor items may be blown around in the wind. Driving on area roadways may become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 20 to 30 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Boaters should use extra caution when venturing onto area lakes. Residents may wish to take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight outdoor objects that may be blown around in the strong winds. &&
centerpiece featured
Navarro hoopsters visit Catholic School
- Courtesy photos
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- NCSO investigates double murder-suicide
- Photos: Dancing For Our Stars raises funds for education
- GC Girls Basketball: Mildred loses to Eustace, falls into three-way tie for first
- Community National Bank & Trust of Texas announces promotions
- GC Girls Basketball: Rice girls have wild, wonderful finish to force 3-way tie for first
- GC Girls Basketball: Saniya has career 46-point night to lead Rice to title
- Texas man executed for killing three Amarillo teens
- Police arrest woman suspected of fleeing fatal crash
- Texas gas prices going down
- GC Girls Basketball: Frost downs Hamilton, heads to playoffs
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.