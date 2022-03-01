Navarro Mills Water Supply Corporation has issued a boil water notice for customers on FM 744 east of Dresden and adjoining county roads, due to a damaged water line.
To ensure destruction of harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, purchase bottled water or get water from another suitable source.
Water system officials will notify customers when it is no longer necessary to boil water.
For more information, contact Randy Jankowski at 254-578-1618.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.