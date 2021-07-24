Representatives from Navarro College and Texas legislators attended a signing ceremony for HB 885 July 19. Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill in June, and it took effect immediately. The legislation allows the BSN program to begin the next steps of accreditation. The first classes are expected to begin the fall semester of 2023, with the first graduates occurring in August of 2024.
Navarro College trustees approved the 2021-2022 Fiscal Year budget at the July meeting of the Board. The budget is based on flat enrollment, and budget projections from 2020-2021.
“The budget is balanced without Federal American Relief Act funds,” said Teresa Thomas, Vice President for Finance and Administration.
The College received approximately $14.2 million in Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds. Qualifying students are eligible for over $5.5 million of that money, while the college can use the remaining portion to recover losses associated with the pandemic. These expenditures may include improving digital infrastructure related projects or using some of that money to assist students who may have left school during the pandemic and may now want to return.
Trustees also approved regular monthly financial reports presented by Thomas.
Trustees heard regular enrollment and housing reports. Sina Ruiz, Vice President of Enrollment Management and Institutional Effectiveness, reported that so far, headcount, credit hours, and contact hours are all short of fall semester projections thus far. Though, she pointed out that many people tend to sign up for classes later in the summer or during the first week of classes.
Ruiz updated that several facets of the college are working together to recruit and reach out to students and adapt to the needs of those students on the college’s various campuses.
It was reported that Navarro College is experiencing the same phenomenon as institutions across the state which shows a 5 to 10 percent decline in retention and persistence of students. This may be a blip related to the pandemic. Navarro College District President Dr. Kevin Fegan, mentioned the college continues to adapt to the changing dynamics of the state, including Texas’s expected decline in birth rate as well as the evolving needs of future students and workforce.
Fegan, pointed to Navarro College’s commitment to reskilling and upskilling and meeting the needs of the student and community. Final enrollment and housing numbers for the fall semester are expected next month.
Fegan reported that 65 to 70 advisors from Texas Christian University will be on campus within the coming weeks.
“This is big deal, and can be traced to the recent decision regarding the recent moves to bring a Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program to the Corsicana campus,” he said.
Trustees also heard the personnel report and approved the 2018-2021 Texas School Safety Center safety and audit report as well as the consent agenda before adjourning.
The next scheduled meeting of the Navarro College Board of Trustees will be August 19, in the Bulldog Boardroom on the Corsicana campus 3200 W. Seventh Ave. in Corsicana.
