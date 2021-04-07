Navarro Regional Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Primary Stroke Center Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
The certification recognizes health care organizations that provide clinical programs across the continuum of care for stroke. The certification evaluates how organizations use clinical outcomes and performance measures to identify opportunities to improve care, as well as to educate and prepare patients and their caregivers for discharge.
Navarro Regional underwent a rigorous, onsite review on in December 2020. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with related certification standards including program management, supporting self-management, and delivering and facilitating clinical care. These Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewers also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
“Primary Stroke Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” said Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission.
“We commend Navarro Regional Hospital for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for stroke patients.”
“This accreditation is a key component in the community’s access to critical care in Navarro County. Rural areas in general have a higher rate of cerebral vascular and neurological disease; this was a significant factor in our pursing the stroke certification,” said Curt Junkins, CEO of Navarro Regional Hospital. “Our team has made exceptional efforts to foster better outcomes for stroke patients; however, the work is just beginning. This is our commitment to a continual process of performance measurement and improvement, with patient safety being the first priority.”
For more information, please visit The Joint Commission website.
