Navarro Regional Hospital announced that Paul Palos, R.N., has been selected to receive its Nursing Excellence Award, as well as being chosen as one of 10 national award winners.
These top 10 winners were selected across all hospitals affiliated with Community Health Systems, one of the leading operators of general acute-care hospitals and outpatients in communities across the United Sates. The organization’s affiliates include Navarro Regional Hospital and 82 other hospitals in 16 states.
This peer-nominated award, given in recognition of the critical role nurses play in treating patients, was open to qualifying RNs and LPNs working in a direct patient care position who consistently demonstrate characteristics synonymous with nursing excellence.
Palos was chosen for his outstanding contributions in the areas of patient care, leadership, safety and compassion.
“Navarro Regional is fortunate to have many outstanding nurses like Paul among its ranks. Nurses who deliver exemplary care, compassion and service, who understand the importance of teamwork and mentoring others, who can lead in times of crises, are true champions of promoting healthcare in our community,” said Curt Junkins, CEO of Navarro Regional Hospital.
“With an ongoing focus this year on the selfless efforts of healthcare professionals like Paul, we are pleased to acknowledge the important contributions of our nursing professionals.
Palos joined Navarro Regional in August of 2006 and in that time has exhibited leadership not only in Surgery, but also by filling in on the Intensive Care Unit and the Emergency Department. He is the quintessential nurse as shown by his calm manner, consistent compassion, intelligence, and patience even with the most difficult situations.
In addition to receiving the Nursing Excellence Award itself, Paul received a cash prize and a copy of “Shining the Light on All the Right” by Mark and Bonnie Barnes, co-founders of The DAISY Foundation, an international movement created to recognize and express gratitude for extraordinary nursing.
