Michael Ellis, MPA, FACHE, chief executive officer of Navarro Regional Hospital, has announced he will retire May 26, wrapping up a 30 year career in healthcare. He first joined Navarro Regional Hospital in June 2022.
“We are grateful to Michael for his service and leadership,” said Seth Brown, Chair, Navarro Regional Hospital Board of Trustees. “Thanks to him, our hospital is well-positioned for continued success in the future. His transition to another phase of life is much deserved and we wish him all the best in his retirement.”
For more than 30 years, Ellis has held leadership positions at hospitals and health systems across the country. He served as CEO at hospitals in Nebraska, Kansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas, including Hill Regional Hospital and Big Bend Regional Medical Center. Under his leadership, Big Bend Regional Medical Center was awarded the Texas Hospital Quality Improvement Gold Award and NRHA Award for Quality.
Ellis dedicated his career to expanding access to care in rural communities, recruiting physicians and opening new points of service to bring care closer to home. He has helped improve patient satisfaction as measured by HCAHPS scores, increased growth in the number of patients served and achieved excellence in quality. Ellis is also a veteran of the United States Air Forces Medical Service Corps.
The search to identify a new CEO to lead Navarro Regional Hospital will begin immediately. John Manolakis, Assistant CEO of Navarro Regional Hospital, will serve as interim CEO until a permanent one is named.
For more about Navarro Regional Hospital, visit https://www.navarrohospital.com/.
