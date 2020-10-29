Navarro Regional Hospital announced that Toni Willingham, R.N. has been selected to receive its Nursing Excellence Award.
This peer-nominated award, created in honor of 2020 being the “Year of the Nurse,” and in recognition of the critical role nurses have played in treating patients throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, was open to qualifying RNs and LPNs working in a direct patient care position who consistently demonstrate characteristics synonymous with nursing excellence.
Toni was chosen by her peers the award for her outstanding contributions in the areas of leadership and compassion. Other nursing excellence nominees were Michelle Monk, R.N., Kelly Alphin, R.N., Cathy Johnson, R.N., Shelby Gist, R.N., Jessica Parman, R.N. and Sandra Vernon, R.N.
“Navarro Regional is fortunate to have many outstanding nurses like Toni among its ranks. Nurses who deliver exemplary care, compassion and service, who understand the importance of teamwork and mentoring others, who can lead in times of crises, and who are true champions of promoting healthcare in our community,” said Dona Townsend, Chief Nursing Officer at Navarro Regional Hospital. “With so much focus this year on the selfless efforts of front line heroes like Toni, we are pleased to acknowledge the important contributions our nursing professionals.
Toni joined Navarro Regional Hospital in February 2012 and in that time has become an integral part of the Emergency Department team.
In addition to receiving the Nursing Excellence Award itself, Toni received a cash prize and the quintessential book on nursing, Notes on Nursing, written by Florence Nightingale in 1859, that remains relevant to today’s modern nursing attitudes and skills.
