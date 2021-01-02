1-2-21 Navarro Regional Coppock Retires.JPG

Courtesy photo

Curt Junkins, CEO of Navarro Regional Hospital, congratulates Debbie Coppock on her retirement.

Navarro Regional Hospital recently honored Debbie Coppock on her retirement. Debbie worked in the laboratory at Navarro Regional Hospital for 47 years.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you