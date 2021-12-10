Navarro Regional Hospital will host a blood drive Tuesday, Dec. 14 in the hospital parking lot with the Carter BloodCare bus. Appointment times can be scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
COVID-19 antibody testing is available to all donors. Donors will receive a $10 Amazon gift card, a holiday t-shirt, and a chance to win a new Chevy Spark. To sign up for a time slot, email anna.paul@navarrohospital.com or call 903-654-6870.
