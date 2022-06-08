Navarro Regional Hospital is pleased to announce that Mike Ellis, MPA, FACHE, has accepted the position of Chief Executive Officer at Navarro Regional Hospital, effective June 27. Ellis comes to Navarro with more than 30 years of experience as a hospital CEO and healthcare leader.
Most recently, Ellis has served as interim CEO at AllianceHealth Seminole in Oklahoma. He previously served as CEO at hospitals in Nebraska, Kansas, Mississippi and Texas, including Hill Regional Hospital and Big Bend Regional Medical Center. He is a veteran of the United States Air Forces Medical Service Corps.
Ellis’s leadership has developed strong, collaborative relationships with employees and physicians at the hospitals where he has served, leading to consistent improvement in patient satisfaction as measured by HCAHPS scores, increased employee retention, and growth in numbers of patients served.
Ellis is a graduate of the State University of New York in Brockport, NY, earning a master’s degree in public administration and bachelor’s degree in psychology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.